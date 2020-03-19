Subscriber login Close [x]
The Duppy Share launches charity ‘self-isolation’ kit

By Lisa Riley
Published:  19 March, 2020

The Duppy Share has launched Home Rum - a self-isolation kit for rum lovers, with all profits going to Hospitality Action - a charity dedicated to supporting the industry during times of crisis.  

As Brits look poised to be confined to their homes, the premium rum brand said it had launched the kit in an effort to support the hospitality industry, which is already severely impacted by coronavirus (Covid-19).  

Available for home delivery, the kit (rrp: £20) features The Duppy Share Aged (20cl), two The Duppy Share gold cups – a film’s worth of rum and ginger for two and Fever-Tree Ginger Beer (2x 200ml) donated by the premium mixer brand. 

Established in 1837, Hospitality Action has offers assistance to all who work or have worked within hospitality in the UK. 

Whatever challenge the hospitality industry might face - from physical illness or mental health issues to financial difficulty, family problems to addiction - Hospitality Action aims to “get people in the industry back on their feet again”. 

Earlier today The Drinks Trust, formerly The Benevolent, launched a coronavirus fundraising and support campaign as the industry pulls together to help those most in need.

