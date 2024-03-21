New Edinburgh bar will offer ‘Scotland’s widest selection of rum’

By James Bayley

Opening its doors in Edinburgh next week, Ruma (Scots Gaelic for Rum), will offer Scotland a wider selection of rum than ever before.

Based at 39-41 Broughton Street in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, the brand-new independent bar will be home to over 100 bottles of the spirit.

Run by two experienced operators in the Scottish bar scene, Jamie Shields and Steven Aitken, the specialist rum bar will be “a laid-back, inviting spot where the rum does the talking”.

Ruma co-owner, Jamie Shields, said: “Ruma was born, as many good ideas are, over a couple of drinks with a couple of pals. Edinburgh didn’t have a dedicated rum bar – why not? Rum has been growing in popularity every year, and with the growth of Scottish rum distilleries, it was time to remedy that. It’s taken a lot of research and planning but now is the perfect time to launch Edinburgh’s specialist rum bar with summer around the corner.”

Ruma will be showcasing not just what’s made on the other side of the world, but the fine examples of rum produced in Scotland too, including – Ninefold Distillery, J. Gow, Islay Rum and Matugga Rum.

Ruma is moving into the space which formerly belonged to Treacle, one of the city’s most renowned bars. Joining a thriving area for the capital’s drinks scene, the centrally-located Broughton Street is home to an array of innovative bars and restaurants.

“There’s something so magical about the Edinburgh hospitality scene and customer’s thirst for knowledge,” Shields added.

Steven Aitken, Ruma co-owner, continued: “From what began with a discussion in a bar between Jamie and I over some spectacular rum, we decided Edinburgh deserves its very own specialist rum bar. Edinburgh’s bar scene has grown from strength to strength over the last decade. Being home to Scotland’s largest collection of rum is something we’re really proud of.

“To see everything come together is incredible. Demonstrating to Edinburgh that rum is a beautiful and versatile spirit is something we are really looking forward to. There’s so many types and variations of this delicious spirit offering endless possibilities of what it can do in cocktails. We can’t wait for the wonderful people of Edinburgh to walk through Ruma’s doors.”

Ruma will open its doors at 39-41 Broughton Street in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town on Friday 29 March serving Scotland’s largest collection of rum.











