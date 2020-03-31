The Drinks Trust raises over £400,000 via coronavirus campaign

By Lisa Riley

The Drinks Trust has fundraised over £400,000 to date via its campaign launched earlier this month to support the people of the drinks industry who have been left in financial crisis as a result of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Covid-19 Emergency Fund will be made available from Monday 6 April and successful applicants will be awarded a £250 grant to assist them with essentials and to help them through the weeks ahead.

In addition to the financial support, The Drinks Trust helpline is being increased in capacity and access to talking and well-being therapies will be extended in response to a “significant” increase in individuals contacting the Trust regarding anxiety and depression concerns as well as sleep and insomnia issues.

The charity said that since the beginning of March, demand for its services had “increased significantly”, with many individuals now in “desperate need”.

It added the response from the drinks industry to the fundraising campaign had been “significant”.

“Thanks to substantial donations from Pernod Ricard and Concha y Toro UK, as well as successful fundraising initiatives from Sipsmith, Whisky Auction, Fox and Fox and Asterley Bros amongst others, The Drinks Trust is now able to launch the COVID-19 Emergency Fund.”

Many more industry businesses were now looking to support The Drinks Trust, which pays in excess of £30,000 a month in ongoing grants historically funded by donations from businesses across the industry, with its work and more donors to be announced in coming days, it said.

It also took the opportunity to emphasise how the need for support was now “more crucial than ever”, with many historical business partners now struggling themselves and, “understandably, therefore cannot contribute the same level as they have in previous years”.

In anticipation of a high level of demand, the window for applications under the scheme is limited between 6 April and 10 April 2020.

If further funds become available, The Drinks Trust said it may look to extend the scheme to provide a further period of temporary assistance.

