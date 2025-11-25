VCL and Canned Wine Group add support for Drinks Trust

By Andrew Catchpole

This week two very different drinks companies have announced support for The Drinks Trust, with both VCL Vintners and Canned Wine Group supporting the trade charity.

Whisky broker VCL Vintners (pictured) is to support a new bursary which will help individuals from the drinks trade to earn a Certificate in Scotch Whisky from the Edinburgh Whisky Academy (EWA) via the Trust’s Develop educational platform.

The aim of the collaboration is to provide targeted support for people facing financial hardship and unemployment, helping deliver the skills needed to enable a footstep on the career ladder in the industry.

More broadly, the Develop educational programme, launched in 2022, has already trained over 3,000 individuals, boosting skills in areas such as mixology, retail, wine and beer, with whisky now also covered via the VCL Vintners partnership.

“Upskilling and retaining talent is absolutely critical to the future of the drinks sector,” said Benjamin Lancaster, founder and partner of VCL Vintners. “By supporting The Drinks Trust’s Develop Programme and offering the EWA Certificate in Scotch Whisky to those most in need, we’re proud to invest in the long-term resilience of our industry.”

Nicola Burston, CEO of The Drinks Trust, added: “We are thrilled to welcome VCL Vintners as a supporter of our Develop Programme. Their dedication to fostering both internal and external education sets a strong example of how the industry can come together to invest in its people, strengthen resilience, and secure a sustainable future.”

Meanwhile, the Canned Wine Group has taken the initiative with a commendable reversal of the typical consumer spend-fest that is Black Friday, using the annual discount period to give back by supporting The Drinks Trust.

From Black Friday through to Cyber Monday (28 November to 1 December), 25% of all revenues generated across the Canned Wine Group’s ecommerce sites – cannedwine.co and coppercrew.com – will be donated to The Drinks Trust.

Building on an existing partnership with The Drinks Trust, which already sees 10p from every can of Canned Wine Group’s Verdejo and Gamay bought through Ocado donated to the charity, the new initiative is billed as “an opportunity to give back” at a time of “flash discounts and hurried consumption”.

Ben Franks, chief commercial officer at Canned Wine Group, said: “Hospitality brings people together in a way few other sectors can, and it does so with incredible heart, often under immense pressure.

“Our decision this Black Friday is about recognising that community and playing our part in sustaining it. The Drinks Trust is there for people when they need it most, and supporting their work is one of the most meaningful things we can do. If our contribution helps even a few individuals feel supported and valued, then it’s absolutely worth it.”







