North South Wines launches charity challenge for Drinks Trust and Restore

By Oliver Catchpole

B Corp wine importer North South Wines has announced that it has launched a company-wide initiative to raise money for The Drinks Trust and mental health charity Restore.

The initiative – dubbed the NSW 5000 challenge – will see North South’s team collectively cover 5,090km throughout March 2026, using any ‘human-powered’ means (including walking, running and cycling).

The distance represents a return trip from the company’s Bicester Motion headquarters to its European shareholders' HQs (Reh Kendermann in Germany, De Bortoli in Belgium and The Wine People in Trento) and means that each staff member will contribute an average of 150km across the month.

The challenge will end with a group walk from Bicester to the Restore head office in Oxford, with colleagues from North South Wines and The Drinks Trust joining for sections of the route.

Kim Wilson, MD of North South Wines, said: “We’re really excited to bring the team together for another charity challenge. This time we're hoping to raise over £10,000 for two fantastic charities.

“The drinks industry is going through a difficult period with cost of living, duty and EPR so the amazing services The Drinks Trust provides are more important than ever. Being able to support them alongside Restore, whilst getting the whole team outdoors and active, makes this challenge feel especially worthwhile.”

The Drinks Trust is dedicated to aid the people of the drinks industry in their personal and professional lives, offering financial, emotional and educational support.

Its Restore services provide emotional and practical support, including a 24/7 helpline with specialist advice on debt, legal matters and family concerns, alongside other forms of counselling for drinks industry professionals and their families.

The charity offers these services alongside its Assist (financial help) and Develop (educational help) programmes.

Funds raised will also support Restore (not to be confused with the Drinks Trust’s service), a charity that has been a long-time partner of North-South Wines, which works with adults recovering from mental ill health, providing recovery groups, training and employment coaching.

Nicky Burston, Chief Executive of The Drinks Trust, added: “We are incredibly grateful to the North South Wines team for choosing to support us through such an inspiring challenge.

“The funds raised will make a real and lasting difference to thousands of colleagues across our industry who are facing hardship. Thank you so much for your generous support.”

North South Wine’s challenge can be supported here.