William Grant & Sons raises further funds for The Drinks Trust

Published:  20 October, 2020

William Grant & Sons has raised an additional £10,600 so far from its latest, and final, #Standfast initiative in support of The Drinks Trust, The BEN in Scotland and The Restaurants Association Ireland.  

The #Standfast: ‘Ride to Recovery’ initiative involved three teams from William Grant & Sons UK & Ireland each covering 1,475 miles in a virtual cycling race. 

In light of the new tightening on-trade restrictions and possible closures, it was “more important than ever to not let support dwindle as it’s uncertain when these challenges will ease”, said Neil Barker, MD, William Grant & Sons UK & Ireland. 

“These last seven months have hit the hospitality industry hard. We feel it’s important to continue to support and raise money for the on-trade which has always been such loyal supporters of William Grant & Sons brands,” he said.  

To date, throughout 2020, the William Grant & Sons UK #Standfast Campaign has raised in excess of £265,000 for leading hospitality charities, most recently raising over £100,000 through a virtual auction

The JustGiving pages for The Drinks Trust, BEN Scotland and Restaurant Association Ireland, are open for donations until the end of this week.

Last week, The Drinks Trust launched a grant to help those experiencing immediate financial hardship as a result of the end of the government’s furlough scheme, which winds up on 31 October. 

 



 

