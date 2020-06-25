Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

William Grant auction to sell 300 unique items for charity

By Lisa Riley
Published:  25 June, 2020

William Grant & Sons has announced it is to sell more than 300 “rare and unique” items as part of its #Standfast Charity Auction in aid of The Drinks Trust and The BEN Scotland.

Taking place this July, the auction will comprise rare and aged liquids, in-person and virtual experiences, merchandise and unique memorabilia, bartenders’ essentials, as well as money-can’t-buy ‘one offs’ and exclusives.

Brands featured include Hendrick’s Gin, Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Sailor Jerry, Tullamore D.E.W., Grant’s, Drambuie, Ailsa Bay and Reyka Vodka, with all registration fees and proceeds split between the two charities.

The acution, hosted by Whisky.Auction from 19 – 28 July, marks the family-owned spirits company’s largest archive under the gravel to date, said Neil Barker, MD, William Grant & Sons UK & Ireland.

There was “something for everyone in this unique collection”, he added. 

“We hope to raise a significant amount of money for these great causes. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary solutions. The Hospitality industry continues to face unprecedented challenges, and we are delighted to stand shoulder to shoulder with The Drinks Trust and The BEN in Scotland to alleviate hardship,” he said. 

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust, said: “This auction comes at a time where the drinks and hospitality industry is in need of assistance more than ever. We are truly grateful to William Grant & Sons for creating this one-of-a-kind auction, which is set to deliver much needed support to our industry which has been affected by the pandemic like no other.”

All items in the catalogue will go live for preview on 15 July. Registration to bid is £5. Visit Whisky.Auction to pre-register. 

Data released by The Drinks Trust data earlier this month suggested the severity of lockdown’s impact on trade



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Assistant Brand Manger UK & Europe - Fixed Term Contract 10 Months

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mile High Club feels the chill

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95