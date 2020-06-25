William Grant auction to sell 300 unique items for charity

By Lisa Riley

William Grant & Sons has announced it is to sell more than 300 “rare and unique” items as part of its #Standfast Charity Auction in aid of The Drinks Trust and The BEN Scotland.

Taking place this July, the auction will comprise rare and aged liquids, in-person and virtual experiences, merchandise and unique memorabilia, bartenders’ essentials, as well as money-can’t-buy ‘one offs’ and exclusives.

Brands featured include Hendrick’s Gin, Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Sailor Jerry, Tullamore D.E.W., Grant’s, Drambuie, Ailsa Bay and Reyka Vodka, with all registration fees and proceeds split between the two charities.

The acution, hosted by Whisky.Auction from 19 – 28 July, marks the family-owned spirits company’s largest archive under the gravel to date, said Neil Barker, MD, William Grant & Sons UK & Ireland.

There was “something for everyone in this unique collection”, he added.

“We hope to raise a significant amount of money for these great causes. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary solutions. The Hospitality industry continues to face unprecedented challenges, and we are delighted to stand shoulder to shoulder with The Drinks Trust and The BEN in Scotland to alleviate hardship,” he said.

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust, said: “This auction comes at a time where the drinks and hospitality industry is in need of assistance more than ever. We are truly grateful to William Grant & Sons for creating this one-of-a-kind auction, which is set to deliver much needed support to our industry which has been affected by the pandemic like no other.”

All items in the catalogue will go live for preview on 15 July. Registration to bid is £5. Visit Whisky.Auction to pre-register.

Data released by The Drinks Trust data earlier this month suggested the severity of lockdown’s impact on trade





