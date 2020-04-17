Hatch Mansfield and Villa Maria latest to support The Drinks Trust

Hatch Mansfield and Villa Maria have become the latest to support The Drinks Trust’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund.

A regular patron of The Drinks Trust, Hatch Mansfield has boosted the wine agency’s support of the charity with a combination of donations and fundraising initiatives planned during the pandemic and beyond.

Initiatives include Hatch Mansfield donating £10 to The Drinks Trust for every order of its regular promotional activity placed throughout May and June.

With ongoing support essential for the trade when businesses can re-open, the Hatch Mansfield team has also pledged to raise money for The Drinks Trust with a future fundraising effort as well as the continued support of the charity’s own fundraising activities.

In addition, Hatch Mansfield is looking at how it might provide practical assistance with the charity’s future vocational plans, said Patrick McGrath, MD, Hatch Mansfield.

“The Drinks Trust is an important support to our industry. It is there for anyone to turn to in a time of difficulty and no more so than now. We need to support them as much as we can in our own small way, now and also in the future,” he said.

Villa Maria family of wineries, distributed exclusively in the UK by Hatch Mansfield, is also making a special donation directly to the trust at this “key time”, said Karen Fistonich, director at Villa Maria.

“Everyone in the Villa Maria family here in New Zealand is thinking of their colleagues in the UK and hearing how difficult it is for on-premise and independent wine merchants during these challenging times. In order to give assistance to those most in need we have decided to make a donation to The Drinks Trust who are working so hard to help the trade.”

Yesterday, the Whisky.Auction revealed it has raised a grand total of £104,184 via its charity auction in support of The Drinks Trust’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund, while earlier this week Campari UK announced its 60-strong employees had pulled together to help fellow colleagues in the drinks industry by making personal donations, raising £16,000 for The Drinks Trust - an amount that was matched by Campari UK.

To date, The Drinks Trust has fundraised over £500,000 via its campaign launched last month.









