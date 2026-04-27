Wynn announces trophy-winning Chinese wines

By Oliver Catchpole

The trophy-winning wines from the fourth edition of the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards have been announced.

This year, Amethyard Petit Manseng Sweet White Wine 2024 took the top spot, receiving ‘Best Wine in China’.

Other high-achieving wines included the ‘Best Red Wine’ – He Lan Hong Dry Red Wine 2019, and the ‘Best White Wine’ – Shangri-La Sacred Land Red Wine 2019.

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In total, 36 trophies were given out to wineries across China that had already won gold medals in the competition, including ‘Wynn Signature Trophies’, ‘Varietals Champion Trophies’ and ‘Regional Champion Trophies’ as well as awards for the winners of the ‘Wynn Sommelier’s Choice’ and ‘Best Young Winemaker’.

Gold medal winners had already been announced at the beginning of this month, as Harpers reported.

Talking to Harpers, Eddie McDougall, organiser and chairman of the competition explained that when he set up the Awards “the key thing was to create an ecosystem which was a two-way street. One was to give feedback to producers, so that they can improve their wines. [The second] was to amplify the recognition for Chinese wines around the world”.

He added that over the past three years, building trust in the results has been very important, because “as a wine review platform, if people don’t trust what you’re doing, you’re useless”.

As in years before, to keep the event rigorous a panel of international judges conducted blind tastings (using the internationally recognised 100-point system) to determine which wines were deserving of awards.

They evaluated over 800 wines from around 180 Chinese wineries.

The judging team this year consisted of 23 experts, including 11 MWs, two MSs, and other industry professionals.

At the awards ceremony, Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, said: “This year’s wine competition is once again a success as leading players from China’s wine industry unite in Macao to ‘connect through wine’, strengthen industry exchanges, and forge new collaborations.”

Many award-winning wines will feature on the wine lists at Wynn’s restaurants and bars.

Additionally, the hotel group will put on promotional events for the wines internationally, this year expanding beyond Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore to include other areas in China and across the world.

The full list of award-winning wines is avaliable here.