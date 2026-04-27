Garda drives innovation with Crémant and lower alcohol wines

By Andrew Catchpole

Northern Italy’s Garda DOC is best known as an ‘umbrella’ appellation, overlapping territories such as Lugana, Bardolino, Valpolicella, Soave and six others besides, offering up a medley of varieties and styles from the surrounding Veneto vineyards. Created in 1996, it offers greater flexibility to producers than the historic regional DOCs and, as such, it is on the march, pushing two new styles of wine that the Consorzio believes will be an asset to the collective region.

Speaking to Harpers at Vinitaly, The DOC’s marketing head Stefano Campo flagged up the new Garda Crémant designation, authorised in 2025, which will soon see wines emerging using the term most associated with regional French sparkling styles.

He explained that while Garda already produces significant quantities of sparkling wine, with the likes of Garganega, Pinot Grigio and Trebbiano de Lugana to the fore, their international recogition is currently limited.

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By tapping into the term ‘Crémant’ – now described by the EU as wines that follow a strict method of production, following a European Court of Justice decision that the term does not designate an origin of production – Garda is creating the first category of its kind outside of France and Luxembourg.

“This will help raise the profile of sparkling wines from Garda,” said Campo, who added that the term Crémant would also flag a quality tier that could sit between prosecco and Franciacorta. And with a minimum 12 months ageing before release, Garda Crémant should begin to appear on the market late this year.

A second development in the DOC is a new focus on naturally lower alcohol wines, made primarily from Garganega, coming in at around 9-9.5 abv, and which are now being pushed in partnership with producers from the Garda appellation.

“With Garda Garganega DOC, we are the first region in Italy to create a DOC for naturally lower alcohol wines,” said Campo. “These are created with viticultural winemaking, and technology in the cellar, to ensure the aromatic qualities, so we are producing lower alcohol wines naturally.”

Garda DOC was first created in part to protect traditional local grape varieties. These new innovations look set to do just that, but by tapping into the two styles of wine that are still showing some growth in markets such as the UK – namely Crémant and lower alcohol wines.







