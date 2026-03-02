Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards returns for third year

By Oliver Catchpole

The Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards has returned for its third consecutive year, with its intensive judging week due to take place from 6 to 10 March.

Over this week, a panel of 23 judges will evaluate leading Chinese wines using what the contest described as “the highest international standards”.

Since its debut in 2024, the awards have grown into the largest Chinese wine competition on a global scale – attracting almost 180 wineries and almost 800 entries in a showcase of China’s wine industry.

The judges – who include Andrew Caillard MW, Xing Wei MW, Jasper Morris MW, Tim Triptree MW, Dr. Jamie Goode, Terry Xu, Ronald Khoo, Tim Marson MW and Christina Packard – will conduct blind tastings that adhere rigorously to the 100-point scale to determine the 39 award-winners.

Awards include the ‘Wynn Signature Best Wine of China Trophy’, and the ‘Wynn Sommelier’s Choice’ category, which is designed to show off the ability of Chinese wines to pair with global cuisines.

This category – which previously included the Chinese, Japanese, steakhouse and seafood restaurants at Wynn – now includes Italian food, with the new ‘Fontana Sommelier’s Choice’ award.

Winners will be unveiled on April 24 at the 2026 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards ceremony, before being showcased in destinations around the world, aiming to increase awareness of high-quality Chinese viticulture.

The five-day event will also involve a number of masterclasses hosted by industry professionals and a series of wine dinners (presented by Wynn’s chefs).

Masterclasses will include “Icons of Australian Wine”, “Beyond the Classic: The Expanding Palette of Chinese Wine” and “Journey through Bolgheri – Ornellaia”.

Wynn are an international resort developer who run two luxury resorts in Macau – Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace – both of which are the recipient of multiple Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards.











