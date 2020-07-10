Treasury introduces millennial-focused Samuel Wynn & Co to the UK

By Jo Gilbert

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) is bringing Samuel Wynn & Co to the UK, three years after its debut in Australia.

TWE, which already represents the full range of wines from Coonawara pioneer Samuel Wynn, said the brand was created specifically “to capture the attention of millennial consumers with bold creativity, an angular, whisky-like bottle to drive shelf presence and approachable styles of leading wine varieties, such as Dice With Destiny Cabernet Sauvignon and The Man From Nowhere Shiraz”.

It also builds on the success of other millennial-focused launches over the past few years.

TWE's augmented reality gambit, 19 Crimes, saw 88.7% growth in value and 86.7% in volume for the year to June 2020 (Nielsen).

“We are delighted to launch Samuel Wynn & Co to the UK off-trade,” Ben Blake, head of marketing for EMEA at TWE said.

“The range has been created based on exploration and discovery which fits perfectly with today’s consumers who relate to brands that have a story to tell. It’s a brand very much aimed towards the millennial consumer and having seen such strong growth with brands such as 19 Crimes, we felt this was a prime opportunity to further recruit millennials into the wine category.”

Wynn is widely credited with establishing modern-day Coonawara as we know it.

Samuel and his son David began work in the area in the 1950s, taking over from early pioneer John Riddoch. To this day, the estate owns the majority of the vines in the terra rossa region.

Samuel Wynn & Co Dice With Destiny and The Man From Nowhere are currently available from Asda. The Man From Nowhere is also available from Morrison’s with an RRP £10.

