Winners of inaugural Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards revealed

By James Bayley

Luxury hotel group Wynn recently hosted the inaugural Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards, in collaboration with the Macao government tourism office. The event hailed as “the world’s largest competition of Chinese wines of international standard,” attracted over 750 submissions from nearly 200 Chinese wineries.

The winners were announced at an awards ceremony at Wynn Palace Hotel in Macau on 13 April, judged by a panel of 27 experts, including seven Masters of Wine.

The awards aim to elevate Chinese winemakers’ presence in high-end markets, with winners receiving the Wynn Signature Award label and opportunities to showcase at national masterclasses and hospitality events. The judging panel, led by Eddie McDougall, included industry experts Chris Ashton, Fongyee Walker MW, Gus Zhu MW, and Andrew Caillard MW.

Read more: Des Gunewardena introduces Engel and Jang



As for the winners, Fei Tswei Marselan Reserve 2021 clinched the coveted Best Wine of China Trophy. Its standout quality also earned it the titles of Best Red Wine, Best Marselan, and Best of Ningxia. Xige Estate N28 Chardonnay 2021 claimed two trophies, including Best White Wine and Best Value Wine. Domaine Franco Chinois Petit Manseng 2018 rounded out the winners, receiving accolades for Best Sweet Wine, Best Petit Manseng, and Best of North China.

Linda Chen, president of Wynn Macau, expressed pride in hosting the event, highlighting its role in showcasing premium Chinese wines globally and reinforcing Macau’s status as a UNESCO-designated “Creative City of Gastronomy”. Cheng Wai Tong of the Macao government tourism office praised the initiative for enriching Macau’s tourism offerings and providing travellers with diverse experiences.

The weekend awards programme also included Chinese wine pairing tastings and exclusive masterclasses. Winemaker Ian Dai hosted a session on Chinese wine pairing, while wine academic professor Ma Huiqin discussed premium wines from Shandong and the Silk Road. Festivities commenced with Master of Wine Julien Boulard welcoming 400 guests to a Chinese wine dinner at Wynn Macau Ballroom. Boulard also moderated a “Chinese Wine Forum” with leading winemakers discussing the industry.













