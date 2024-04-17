Des Gunewardena introduces Engel and Jang

By James Bayley

Des Gunewardena, co-founder and former chief executive of D&D London, has unveiled the forthcoming launch of Engel and Jang, set to debut at the London Royal Exchange in June 2024. This venture marks the inaugural project from Gunewardena's newly established hospitality entity, D3 Collective.

Engel, occupying the North and East Mezzanines, will channel 1920s Berlin offering a blend of cocktail culture and live performance. Led by mixologist Mihai Burca, Engel’s bar team is complemented by an Austrian and German-inspired menu curated for daytime and evening. The adjoining Engel live space will host cabaret music evenings and cater to exclusive private events.

On the South Mezzanine, Jang will take centre stage, presenting modern interpretations of Korean and Japanese cuisine. Helmed by chef Dana Choi, whose culinary journey includes collaborations with Judy Joo and Seoul Bird.

Read more: Majestic acquires Vagabond Wines



Reflecting on the venture, Des Gunewardena said: “Engel and Jang will introduce a fresh and distinctive dining and entertainment proposition to The Royal Exchange, blending innovative design, culinary excellence and immersive experiences. Engel pays homage to the spirit of 1920s Berlin, while Jang invites guests to savour the rich tapestry of Korean cuisine in an intimate setting. We aspire to redefine the culinary landscape of London with Engel and Jang.”

Overseeing the venture are industry stalwarts Kim Sin Tae, appointed as operations director, and Jose Ubero, assuming the role of general manager.

Engel and Jang is set to welcome guests from Monday to Friday at The Mezzanine, first floor, The Royal Exchange, London EC3V 3LQ, commencing June 2024.