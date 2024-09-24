Exclusive: IWC changes hands as Chris Ashton takes over

By James Bayley

After 19 years under William Reed’s ownership, the International Wine Challenge (IWC) is now being run by IWC Events Limited, owned by Chris Ashton. This marks the first time in the Challenge’s history that it will operate as a stand-alone business, Harpers can exclusively reveal.

The transition comes as William Reed shifts its focus to its ‘The World’s 50 Best’ portfolio, which includes The World’s Best Vineyards and the newly launched World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection.

Andrew Reed from William Reed said: “William Reed has updated the Challenge over the years and has always stuck rigorously to the integrity behind the scenes and the judging process.

“We’ve been working relentlessly to reinforce its position as the most highly regarded third-party wine endorsement scheme in the world, and given its PR and social media reach of 1.6 billion in 2023, we’ve done a pretty good job. Given Chris’ experience with the IWC, which he has been involved with since 2000, I can think of no better guardian of this brilliant event.”

Chris Ashton expressed his excitement about taking the helm of the IWC: “This will be my third and final time at the IWC. Initially involved in 2000 with Quest Magazines at Wilmington PLC, then 12 years at William Reed, and now I have set up IWC Events Limited to manage it as a stand-alone business for the first time in its history.

“After working at the IWC for many years, and setting up Wine Logistics four years ago, I am absolutely delighted to now be taking it over.”

Ashton added that the IWC will continue its two-round judging system and outlined plans for further development, including the use of new technology.



“Sake will continue with a few new developments for 2025, as I have managed that competition continuously since 2009, so it’s business as usual,” he said. Ashton looks forward to reconnecting with industry professionals and preparing for the 2025 competition.











