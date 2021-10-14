Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Ferovinum gets capital backing to support wine and spirits sector

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  14 October, 2021

Ferovinum, the company that provides capital against wine and spirits inventories, has unveiled a new funding facility with BCI Finance that will enable it to increase the scale of its support.

Ferovinum provides the capital using its tech platform to enable customers to upload inventories to access funding, manage their stock holdings and supply chain logistics, and manage cashflows associated with trade receivables.

A new facility has been setup that will support lending for Ferovinum’s next £100m of capital deployed into wine and spirit supply chains.

Ferovinum funds inventories during the shipping and holding periods and carries the burden of payment terms to larger end-buyers for its clients. The business also funds production and maturation periods for wine producers and spirit distillers.

Since launching the wine producer product in 2020, Ferovinum said it is approaching 1,000,000 bottles of wine and spirits funded through the platform.

Ferovinum’s Mitch Fowler (pictured, left, with co-founder Dan Gibney) said: “BCI Finance were extremely impressive to work with. They immediately understood our business model and worked with us to design a bespoke financing package to support our rapidly growing customer book. The process was quick and efficient from start to finish and BCI has the scale and flexibility to continue to support our rapid growth profile.”

BCI Finance MD Sam Kemp said: “At BCI Finance we are passionate about working with truly innovative lending businesses that are on a mission to disrupt their industries.”

He added: “We believe that the Ferovinum platform has the ability to modernise an antiquated, fragmented global supply chain, while levelling the playing field in enabling smaller and independent producers to access funding in a way that had previously been the privilege of select larger players.”

BCI Finance has made the deal with Ferovinum via its fintech-focused BCI Credit Opportunities Fund.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95