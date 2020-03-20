Subscriber login Close [x]
Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc in the can

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  20 March, 2020

Lanchester Wines is to launch the UK’s first Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc in a 187ml can.

Part of the Niki Tiki range, the new, smaller can format is designed to have special appeal to more ‘wine cautious’ younger adults, aligning with their lifestyle choices, while also tapping into the fast growing market for canned wines.

“People are putting wines in cans, and offering them to the consumer, but we have researched what wines consumers want in cans, and the size,” said Mark Roberts, director of sales at Lanchester Wines.

Filled by sister company Greencroft Bottling, which installed the UK’s first wine canning line, the new 187ml format is targeted at the on-trade, travel retail and events sectors.

It expands Lanchester’s Niki Tiki Marlborough range, comprising Sauvignon Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc Rose and Pinot Noir, and plans are already in place to add the company’s Haçienda de Calidad Malbec to the 187ml canned range.

“Canned wine is the fastest growing new wine format. It’s an uncomplicated packaging consumers are familiar with, whether through soft drinks, beers or ciders. And, it resonates across all age groups and lifestyle choices ticking the boxes for recyclability (metal recycles forever), convenience and variety,” said Lanchester Wines’ director of purchasing, Lesley Cook.

Research undertaken on behalf of the company confirmed that younger drinkers express the least confidence in choosing wine, with smaller, more affordable formats and the recyclability factor “reducing purchase risk” and appealing to a sustainability-focused generation.

Nika Tiki 187ml cans will be available to customers from May 2020.



