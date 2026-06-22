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IWC unveils new global regional structure

By Hamish Graham
Published:  22 June, 2026

Well-known wine competition the International Wine Challenge (IWC) has announced a new structure that will see it evolve into four regional wine competitions across the following geographies: Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; and the UK.

The new format will launch from July 2026, with entries for IWC Americas and IWC Asia Pacific opening in anticipation of judging events later this year. The former will be held in Mendoza, Argentina while the latter will be hosted by South Australia’s Adelaide.

The competitions blind tasting format will remain, with gold medal wines progressing to London where International Trophy judging will take place next year.

Chairman of the IWC Chris Ashton said: “The new IWC structure has been designed to bring the competition closer to the producers, people and places shaping the future of wine, while protecting the integrity and international benchmark standards that IWC is built on.

“For producers, this means greater regional visibility, stronger local engagement and a more accessible route into one of the wine world’s most recognised competitions. What does not change is the standard. Wines will continue to be judged blind by leading experts, with the very best progressing to International Trophy judging in London.”

In tandem with regional competitions, new regional co-chairs will spearhead judging, regional engagement and ambassador responsibilities in their given geography. In the UK, those representing the regional co-chair panel will include: Sam Capron MW; Peter McCombie MW; Helen McGinn; and Jamie Goode.

Existing global co-chairs will remain to oversee overall standards as well as Trophy judging.

Read below to see the refreshed competition’s dates.

IWC Americas

Mendoza, Argentina

2–6 November 2026

IWC Asia Pacific

Adelaide, Australia

30 November – 4 December 2026

IWC Europe

Montpellier, France

12–16 April 2027

IWC UK

London, UK

10–14 May 2027

IWC Trophy judging

London, UK

15 May 2027

IWC Awards

Guildhall, London, UK

September 2027





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