Wine Stars awards entry deadline extended to September

By Harpers Editorial team

The deadline for entries to Harpers Wine Stars 2020 has been extended to 17 September.

The move, in response to Covid-19 disruption, has been made to ensure that our awards judging session is pushed back a safe distance from any possible further peaks of the virus, with judging now planned for November.

Bottle delivery deadline is now 29 September, with the judging day on 10 November at The Worx in Parsons Green.

As planned, we will be judging across a wide range of countries in one session, with Argentina, Austria, Australia, Brazil, Chile, England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Lebanon, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Uruguay, and US the countries open for entry.

Full details on entering, along with information on bulk entry discounts, can be found on the Harpers Wine Stars Website.

Since launching in summer 2017, Harpers Wine Stars has offered an unrivalled level of exposure to UK buyers.

Our judging panels are unique in that judges must be current buyers with purchasing power and influence across the UK on and off-trades, and are drawn from independent merchants, wholesalers, supermarkets, restaurants and the sommelier worlds.

Moreover, each entry is assessed on a three tier judging system in tune with how buyers buy, with taste, value and design all taken into consideration.

Our judges look first at the quality of the liquid in the bottle, then further assess for value for money and design, looking to reward those wines that combine great drinking with fair price and shelf appeal.

Each producer or agent that entered samples then receives a full audit on each wine, giving feedback on quality, price positioning, packaging and appropriateness for target channel(s).

For more information or to enter wines, please click here.








