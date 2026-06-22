Curious Vines Change Series pushes for better inclusive hiring practices

By Oliver Catchpole

Bringing together senior leaders from the UK wine trade, the organisers of the recent Curious Vines Change Series have called it the “first collective step” towards inclusive hiring best practice in the industry.

At the initiative’s launch late last week, representatives of businesses across the trade were in attendance at its inaugural workshop – ‘Building Best-Practice Inclusive Hiring – Together’.

The event brought together MDs, CEOs, HR leaders, EDI representatives and commercial leaders from wine companies both small and large to push for a cultural transformation of the wine industry.

It is intended to be the first step towards building a common framework for inclusivity across the wine sector, with hiring chosen as a starting point due to the role it plays in shaping the culture of the wine trade, and its visibility.

The ultimate goal is to strengthen the trade’s future leadership, pathways for talent, and its long-term relevance and credibility.

Participants were given a chance to explore the commercial, cultural and leadership cases for inclusive hiring before being introduced to the new G.R.A.P.E. Framework – a model designed to guide organisations through each stage of the recruitment process.

The framework was created with SMEs in mind, which often do not have dedicated HR resources.

All participating organisations received a practical toolkit, including the G.R.A.P.E. Framework, an inclusive hiring guide and an inclusive hiring progress tracker.

Additionally, structured check-ins will take place over the coming months – designed to support implementation over time.

Organisations completing the Core Foundations stage of the framework will be eligible to receive recognition as a Curious Vines Inclusive Hiring Organisation.

Overall, the Curious Vines Change Series was developed by Queena Wong (pictured) – founder of Curious Vines – in collaboration with Jennie Norrish, the founder of Yellow Shoes Identity Consultancy, combining industry discussion with tools designed specifically for wine businesses.

Supporting resources were also developed by Ally Maughan and People Puzzles – an HR organisation.

Wong explained: “There has been a great deal of important conversation around inclusion within wine over recent years. What was so encouraging about this event was seeing businesses come together with a genuine willingness to move beyond conversation and explore practical action.

“The long-term strength of wine depends on the people who choose to build their careers within it. Our hope is that this initiative helps create realistic, achievable ways for businesses to widen opportunity, strengthen talent pipelines and continue evolving for the future.”









