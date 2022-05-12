Subscriber login Close [x]
Hardys launch wine in a can in three different varietals

By James Bayley
Published:  12 May, 2022

Hardys, the UK’s number one wine brand, is set to unveil a new canned format in June. New Hardys Cans will launch in three popular wine varietals – Rosé, Chardonnay and Shiraz - across all channels.

The flexible and convenient format should appeal to younger shoppers, and the single-serve can taps into the trend for moderation and make wine more suitable for on-the-go and event occasions. 

Since 2020, light canned wine consumption has grown by 46% and is now worth £11.4m (0.2% of total light wine). A recent survey found that 52% of people aged 18 to 44 drink wine in cans or plan to do so in the next 12 months.

Made from aluminium, Hardys cans are fully recyclable, re-enforcing Accolade Wines’ long-term commitment to sustainability and reducing its overall impact on the planet.

Lindsay Holas, brand manager, Accolade Wines, comments: “The cans format opens the doors to a whole host of drinking occasions and audiences. Offering a convenient and easily recycled option, we’re expecting the cans to be a hit at festivals in the next few months whilst also performing well in retail. In addition, their compact size makes them perfect for picnics and outdoor summer occasions.

“Hardys Cans uphold the same taste and quality as our standard full-sized formats, and following on from our new TV advert and marketing campaign; we’re sure they will be a hit with consumers this summer and beyond.”

Hardys Cans are available from June for £2.50 (250ml) across all retail channels, with listings in the on-trade and festivals lined up for this summer.



