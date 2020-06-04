Morgenrot celebrates 50th with Alzheimer's charities fundraisers

By Lisa Riley

Morgenrot has launched a series of fundraising activities to raise money for Alzheimer’s charities and causes throughout 2020.

The Manchester-based beer, wine and spirit importer kicked the initiative off at the BrewLDN event prior to lockdown, with all the bar takings (totalling £879) from the Cape Brewing Co, Craft Spain and vandeStreek stands donated to the charity fund.

Forming part of its 50 anniversary celebrations, Morgenrot said it had launched the fundraising campaign in a nod to its founder, Rudi Plath, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2010.

The company is now run by his son Carl Plath, who said: “Fifty years in business is a huge achievement so our plan was for 2020 to be all about thanking our team, suppliers, partners and making it a celebratory year to remember.

“As the roots of the company were planted and grown by my father though, we felt it was important that he was central to our thoughts and celebrations. Alzheimer’s is a horrible disease which our family has seen close up so we’re delighted to pay tribute to my dad and his achievements, while at same time supporting the incredible people caring for Alzheimer’s sufferers and their families.”

With the care sector being put under severe pressure in recent months by Covid-19, Morgenrot was hoping the money raised would be a “huge help to some of the unsung care heroes on the front line”, added Plath.

Founded in 1970, Morgenrot continues to be an independent, family-run importer. Its portfolio includes world beer brands such as Krombacher, Alhambra, Quilmes and Windhoek Lager, alongside a wide and often indivudual selection of wines, sherries, vermouth and spirits.

.