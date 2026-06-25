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Hatch Mansfield shifts leadership structure as Knollys exits firm

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  25 June, 2026

Hatch Mansfield has announced that it is altering its leadership structure as CEO Patrick McGrath MW – who has led the importer since its foundation in 1994 – transitions to the role of chairman.

In conjunction with this move, the company has reviewed its executive structure and has decided to consolidate the responsibilities of the CEO and MD positions into a single CEO role.

As a result, Ben Knollys, who has served as Hatch Mansfield’s MD since 2021, will be stepping aside from the company on 1 October 2026, deciding to pursue ‘fresh challenges’ within the drinks industry.

Knollys has been with the business since 2002, after spending some time working at The International Wine Challenge, Berkmann, Lea & Sandeman and Fuller’s.

He worked in several sales roles at Hatch, completing his MBA in 2009, becoming sales director in 2012 and then joining the board in 2017.

McGrath thanked Knollys for his time at the firm, saying that: “Ben has been a highly valued colleague, leader and friend to many across the business.

“He has played such an important part in the development and success of the business and we thank him enormously for his dedication and wish him every success in the future.”

Knollys added: “After 24 years, with a natural fork in the road, the time feels right for me to take on a new challenge.

“I am enormously proud of what we have built together at Hatch Mansfield and I leave with great affection for the business and want to take this opportunity to thank from the bottom of my heart our wonderful colleagues, supplier partners and customers who have made it such an enjoyable journey.

“I have reflected deeply on my decision to leave, not an easy one as Hatch Mansfield courses through my veins, but I am genuinely excited about what lies ahead for me in the UK drinks trade.”

A process to appoint a new CEO will now begin, with a further announcement expected in due course.

Pictured L-R: Ben Knollys, Patrick McGrath MW





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