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Italy: Fells welcomes Grattamacco and Poggio di Sotto to portfolio

By Hamish Graham
Published:  19 June, 2026

Importer Fells has announced the addition of two leading Italian wineries to its portfolio – Bolgheri’s Grattamacco and Brunello di Montalcino producer Poggio di Sotto.

Both will be distributed in the UK by Fells following a deal penned with the well-known vineyards’ owner ColleMassari Estates.

The wines will be available from Fells from 1 July onwards.

MD at Fells reflected on the expansion of the importer’s Italian fine wine offer.

He said: “To be joined by two of the most revered and respected Italian fine wine brands is a measure of the trust we’ve earned in one of wine’s most important countries.

“Grattamacco and Poggio di Sotto sit perfectly amongst our existing Italian producers and add further lustre to what we already hold as a crown jewel in our portfolio.”

CEO at ColleMassari Estates Giuseppe Di Gioia added: “Following an extensive review of the UK market, we are proud to announce our new partnership with Fells. Their unique combination of heritage, market expertise and a highly selective portfolio strategy made them the ideal partner for our two iconic estates.

“We share a common vision: a commitment to quality, the development of strong long-term positioning, and ensuring that our wines are represented in the venues and by the people most closely aligned with their identity and ambitions.”

Harpers visited Montalcino’s Poggio di Sotto last year. Alongside the University of Florence, the estate had undertaken analysis of its oldest vineyard which found that it had 182 clonal varieties of Sangiovese.

Massal selection of these vines was conducted to plant a new vineyard which winemaker Leonardo Berti described as a “library to preserve the richness of our wine”. To read more click here.




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