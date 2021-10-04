Hatch Mansfield announces new leadership direction

By Miriam Balanescu

UK specialist agent Hatch Mansfield has announced that managerial changes will come into effect immediately.

Patrick McGrath MW, the former MD, has taken the newly created role of chairman, while Ben Knollys has moved into position as new as MD.

McGrath was a founding shareholder of Hatch Mansfield when the company was formed in 1994. Knollys was enlisted by the business as Regional Sales Manager in 2002 following former roles with Berkmann, Lea & Sandeman and Fullers. Having worked in sales across the business, Knollys’ work has been fundamental in assimilating and integrating the producers Gaja, Zuccardi and M. Chapoutier into Hatch Mansfield’s portfolio.

Hatch Mansfield focuses on independent, family-owned wine makers and are the sole UK agents for Caliterra, Champagne Taittinger, C.V.N.E, Domaine Carneros, Errazuriz, Esk Valley, Gaja, Joseph Mellot, Kleine Zalze, Leftfield, Louis Jadot, M. Chapoutier, Robert Oatley, Terroirs et Talents, Vidal, Villa Maria, and Zuccardi.

On Hatch Mansfield’s leadership changes, McGrath commented: “The senior management team has always been mindful about the long-term development of Hatch, constantly looking ahead to ensure sustainable business growth and stability. Starting as a team of five in a little office in Frimley with our original partners – Louis Jadot, Errazuriz and Villa Maria – we are now a team of nearly 60, working with 17 prestigious brands.

“I believe that succession planning is hugely important, but often forgotten about. It is crucial in any company’s evolution and I am blessed with a team who share this view and have worked together to ensure continuity and evolution for the future.”

McGrath added: “Ben brings a wealth of experience, working his way from the grass roots of our business. I will still head up the business as a primary contact for all our unparalleled suppliers and will continue to manage my customers. I believe it is important to retain that presence at the coal face to fully understand the opportunities and challenges that we all face.”

Knollys said: “I am thrilled to be passed the baton from Patrick and look forward to his continued guidance. We have an exceptionally strong, hard-working team in place in all parts of the business and I am deeply proud to work with them to enable delivery of an excellent level of service to our valued customers and to our first-rate suppliers who ensure we have a portfolio of phenomenal wines to keep growing in the UK.”



Pictured: Patrick McGrath (left) and Ben Knollys.











