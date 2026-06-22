Susana Balbo partners with Matthew Clark Bibendum

By Oliver Catchpole

Argentinian wine producer Susana Balbo has partnered with Matthew Clark Bibendum (MCB), which will now distribute its wines across the UK.

Founded in 1999 by Susana Balbo – Argentina’s first female oenologist – the family-run producer is located in the foothills of the Andes mountain range in Mendoza.

It has been exporting to the UK for more than 26 years and aims with this new partnership to elevate its position in the market, with a strategic focus on cross-channel growth and premiumisation.

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Balbo, the winery’s owner and winemaker, explained: “We are very excited to begin this new chapter with Matthew Clark Bibendum.

“The UK holds a very special place in my heart, as it was the first market we exported to when I founded the winery.

“For more than 26 years, we have maintained a continuous presence there, and I am deeply grateful to UK consumers for their continued support and for choosing our wines to share with friends and loved ones.”

Balbo (and a winery team of over 100 people) produce award-winning wines using modern winemaking techniques, supplemented by a commitment to sustainable practice and ‘traceable’ business.

As a winemaker, she is known for innovative work with blends – especially with white varieties like Torrontés – producing refined, terroir-driven wines.

Commenting on the partnership, Simon Jerome, senior wine buyer at MCB, said: “Susana and her family are producing some of the most exciting wines from Argentina, particularly those in the Susana Balbo Signature range, including the Barrel Fermented Torrontés, a grape variety championed for many years by Susana herself.

“These wines already have many supporters in the trade, and we look forward to converting many more to these fantastic wines. I’m delighted to welcome Susana Balbo to our portfolio.”

As Harpers reported, last month Matthew Clark and Bibendum (previously two separate entities) finalised their merger into Matthew Clark Bibendum, with owner C&C Group saying that the new proposition will offer the “widest customer opportunity in the UK on-trade”.

The producer’s full portfolio – including the Crios, Signature and Signature Limited Editions, BenMarco and Nosotros ranges – is now available to the on-trade through MCB, and to the off-trade through Bibendum off-trade and Walker & Wodehouse.









