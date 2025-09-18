Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bibendum-owner C&C sees revenue drop in first half of financial year

By Hamish Graham
Published:  18 September, 2025

Irish drinks company C&C Group has reported its trading for the first half of the financial year to 31 August 2025. The business saw net revenues drop 4% compared to last year, in line with its expectations for the period.

Revenues for C&C’s on-trade distribution arm Matthew Clark Bibendum saw revenues drop slightly below 2024 levels, with lower volumes amongst national customers. This was in line with trends seen across the market, especially within the wine and spirits categories.

The overall drop in revenue at the drinks giant is also likely due to AB InBev bringing the control and distribution of its beer portfolio in the Irish off-trade back in-house, after a restructuring of the two companies' trading relationship.

Additionally, the Group’s core brands, Tennet’s Lager and Bulmers Cider, saw revenue growth during H1. This followed the return of control and distribution of C&C’s cider portfolio in Britain from AB InBev subsidiary Budweiser Brewing Group, following the aforementioned restructuring. The change has offered the firm the chance to re-invigorate these in-house brands in the British market.

The underlying operating profit at the business is expected to be within the range of €41.5-€42.0m. With the Christmas period ahead the company is confident it remains on-track to achieve an operating profit in line with market expectations.

In an additional update from C&C, it was announced that CF&TO (chief financial and transformation officer) Andrew Andrea would be stepping down from the role after a move to Domino’s Pizza Group to take up the role of CFO there. 

Gillian Murray, director of commercial procurement wholesale at C&C Group, recently featured in our summer Q&A series. To read the article click here.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Research revealing the social value of p...

France reigns in Liv-ex classification 2025

Hatch Mansfield tasting: Iberian intrigu...

IWC Champion Sparkling Wine goes to England

Italy: Strong harvest anticipated though...

Alliance wine expands Iberian portfolio

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95