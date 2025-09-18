Bibendum-owner C&C sees revenue drop in first half of financial year

By Hamish Graham

Irish drinks company C&C Group has reported its trading for the first half of the financial year to 31 August 2025. The business saw net revenues drop 4% compared to last year, in line with its expectations for the period.

Revenues for C&C’s on-trade distribution arm Matthew Clark Bibendum saw revenues drop slightly below 2024 levels, with lower volumes amongst national customers. This was in line with trends seen across the market, especially within the wine and spirits categories.

The overall drop in revenue at the drinks giant is also likely due to AB InBev bringing the control and distribution of its beer portfolio in the Irish off-trade back in-house, after a restructuring of the two companies' trading relationship.

Additionally, the Group’s core brands, Tennet’s Lager and Bulmers Cider, saw revenue growth during H1. This followed the return of control and distribution of C&C’s cider portfolio in Britain from AB InBev subsidiary Budweiser Brewing Group, following the aforementioned restructuring. The change has offered the firm the chance to re-invigorate these in-house brands in the British market.

The underlying operating profit at the business is expected to be within the range of €41.5-€42.0m. With the Christmas period ahead the company is confident it remains on-track to achieve an operating profit in line with market expectations.

In an additional update from C&C, it was announced that CF&TO (chief financial and transformation officer) Andrew Andrea would be stepping down from the role after a move to Domino’s Pizza Group to take up the role of CFO there.

Gillian Murray, director of commercial procurement wholesale at C&C Group, recently featured in our summer Q&A series. To read the article click here.










