Liv-ex August Report flags Champagne as 'region to watch'

By Oliver Catchpole

The Liv-ex August 2025 Market Intelligence Report has been released, giving a snapshot of the top performing traded wines.

It explores current trends in the market, and whether or not now is the time to buy Champagne, along with some other highlights.

According to Liv-ex, each of its major indices fell in August – the Fine Wine 100 and Fine Wine 50 by 0.4%, and the Fine Wine 1000 by 0.3%.

There were some silver linings – August's top performers were the Rhone 100, which rose 1.4%, and Sauternes 50, with a rise of 1.2%. Additionally, the Italy 100 rose for the second consecutive month, by 0.3%.

Meanwhile, wines from outside the main regions (Bordeaux, Burgundy, Champagne, Italy, Rhone and the US) accounted for 7.4% of total trade value in July, their highest proportion since August 2020.

Overall, in comparison to July, trade count was up 0.3%, volume was up 3.8%, but value fell 1.2%, while compared to August 2024, trade count was down 0.9%, volume was up 10.0%, and value was down 9.7%.

Interestingly, after seven months of falling demand, buyers triggered the highest level of trades since January at 60%.

There are early signs of market stability, with five Liv-ex sub-indices rising in August.

These signs of stability, coupled with strong trade volumes and decreasing volatility, suggest that Champagne is the region to watch.

The Champagne 50 remains above its 2020 low, and market conditions suggest that a return to such levels is unlikely. Instead, the likelihood is stability at a higher level of value.

There are over £2 million worth of live Champagne bids on Liv-ex, the highest level of demand since April 2023.

Salon Champagne had the highest bid to offer ratio of the most popularly traded champagnes.

In better market conditions, Salon had lower availability, and bids at times outweighed offers; however Salon’s current supply-demand balance has kept prices relatively steady, with declines easing since mid-2024. In some cases, prices are even consolidating.

Sophia Gilmour, Liv-ex market analyst, commented: "Champagne was one of the regions worst-affected by Trump's tariff threats – Champagne is popular amongst US buyers, who had played a role in propping up prices.

"Their exodus in Q2 led to swift declines. But, this came with a silver lining: prices reached attractive levels more quickly, and with this demand (now driven by the UK and EU) prices are beginning to stabilise. The Champagne 50's bid:offer ratio now sits at 0.43 – its highest level since February 2023."







