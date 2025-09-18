Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Liv-ex August Report flags Champagne as 'region to watch'

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  18 September, 2025

The Liv-ex August 2025 Market Intelligence Report has been released, giving a snapshot of the top performing traded wines. 

It explores current trends in the market, and whether or not now is the time to buy Champagne, along with some other highlights.

According to Liv-ex, each of its major indices fell in August – the Fine Wine 100 and Fine Wine 50 by 0.4%, and the Fine Wine 1000 by 0.3%.

There were some silver linings – August's top performers were the Rhone 100, which rose 1.4%, and Sauternes 50, with a rise of 1.2%. Additionally, the Italy 100 rose for the second consecutive month, by 0.3%.

Meanwhile, wines from outside the main regions (Bordeaux, Burgundy, Champagne, Italy, Rhone and the US) accounted for 7.4% of total trade value in July, their highest proportion since August 2020.

Overall, in comparison to July, trade count was up 0.3%, volume was up 3.8%, but value fell 1.2%, while compared to August 2024, trade count was down 0.9%, volume was up 10.0%, and value was down 9.7%.

Interestingly, after seven months of falling demand, buyers triggered the highest level of trades since January at 60%.

There are early signs of market stability, with five Liv-ex sub-indices rising in August.

These signs of stability, coupled with strong trade volumes and decreasing volatility, suggest that Champagne is the region to watch.

The Champagne 50 remains above its 2020 low, and market conditions suggest that a return to such levels is unlikely. Instead, the likelihood is stability at a higher level of value.

There are over £2 million worth of live Champagne bids on Liv-ex, the highest level of demand since April 2023.

Salon Champagne had the highest bid to offer ratio of the most popularly traded champagnes.

In better market conditions, Salon had lower availability, and bids at times outweighed offers; however Salon’s current supply-demand balance has kept prices relatively steady, with declines easing since mid-2024. In some cases, prices are even consolidating.

Sophia Gilmour, Liv-ex market analyst, commented: "Champagne was one of the regions worst-affected by Trump's tariff threats – Champagne is popular amongst US buyers, who had played a role in propping up prices.

"Their exodus in Q2 led to swift declines. But, this came with a silver lining: prices reached attractive levels more quickly, and with this demand (now driven by the UK and EU) prices are beginning to stabilise. The Champagne 50's bid:offer ratio now sits at 0.43 – its highest level since February 2023."



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Research revealing the social value of p...

France reigns in Liv-ex classification 2025

Hatch Mansfield tasting: Iberian intrigu...

IWC Champion Sparkling Wine goes to England

Italy: Strong harvest anticipated though...

Alliance wine expands Iberian portfolio

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95