SWA 2026 medal winners announced

By Andrew Catchpole

This year’s Sommelier Wine Awards Trophies (see below) and medals can be revealed, following the strongest showing yet of award-winning wines since Harpers took up the competition post-pandemic.

Numbers crunched and scores assessed, France led the pack, with 27 Golds, pipping Italy at 23 (yet with the highest number of Critics Choice wines), with Spain also making the top three on 16 (and number two with regard to Critics Choice wines).

This pattern seen with the Golds remained when all medals awarded were counted (i.e. including Silvers and Bronzes), though with the caveat that while entry numbers for France and Italy were just a few bottles apart, Spain made its medal haul off a smaller base of wines.

Beyond the traditional ‘big three’ lie Australia and then Portugal, moving up to fourth and fifth place, with 13 and 11 Golds respectively.

However, as a percentage of Golds against wines entered, USA stood tall with its eight Golds – some way ahead of all other countries – with Portugal claiming the second highest percentage of Golds, followed by Australia.

Worth a mention too, is that 95% of all Portuguese wines entered received a medal, while a Japanese Koshu received the first medal for Japan since the relaunch of the SWAs in 2024.

Overall, for still wines, the Old World dominated, with a near 70 to 30 split with the New World, a pattern replicated with the Golds.

This year was also particularly strong for sparkling wines, with entries up by 15% this year to 139, with 118 receiving medals (the total of entries for sparkling wine last year) with a respectable 10% of medals being Gold.

Certainly worth a mention too – and another big ‘thank you’ – were this year’s 70-odd judges, who once again hailed from many of the leading quality restaurants, of every shape and size, from around the country, effectively representing a star-studded line up of sommeliers and restaurant wine buyers working in the UK.

From The Dorchester’s Matteo Furlan to Natalja Senina of Chewton Glen Hotel, by way of Da Terra Restaurant’s Maria Boumpa, Tom Fahey of The Terrace Rooms & Wine, Emer Landgraf of The Clover Club, and many others besides, the judging also provided an excellent opportunity for networking, while exchanging views on the wines.

As co-chair Isa Bal MS of Trivet put it, “this is a competition judged by sommeliers for sommeliers”. And the calibre of those judges – along with their collective decisions as to the medal winning wines – is what underpins the Sommelier Wine Awards and makes this competition stand out among so many.

Sommelier Wine Award Trophy winners 2026:

Fortified Wine of the Year

Chambers Rosewood, Old Vine Muscat à Petits Grains Rouge NV, Rutherglen, Victoria, Australia

Champagne of the Year

Champagne Palmer, Grand Terroirs 2015, Champagne, France

Rosé Wine of the Year

Château La Coste, Grand Vin Rosé 2024, Aix-en-Provence, France

Popular Pick Red Wine of the Year

Mulline Vintners, Syrah 2022, Geelong, Victoria, Australia

Popular Pick White Wine of the Year

Leeuwenkuil Family Vineyards, Chenin Blanc Reserve White 2024, Swartland, South Africa

Dessert Wine of the Year

Bodegas Ximénez-Spínola, PX Delicado 2024, Jerez, Spain

White Fine Wine of the Year

Siddùra, Bèru Vermentino di Gallura 2023, Sardinia, Italy

Red Fine Wine of the Year

Mulline Vintners, Sutherlands Creek Pinot Noir 2022, Geelong, Victoria, Australia

Sparkling Wine of the Year

Chapel Down, Kit's Coty Blanc de Blancs 2019, Kent, England

House White of the Year

Casa Santos Lima, Pluma 2024, Vinho Verde, Portugal

House Red of the Year

Zuccardi, Brazos Malbec 2025, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina

Sherry of the Year

Valdespino, Premium Collection Amontillado 'Tio Diego' Pago de Macharnudo NV, Jerez, Andalucía, Spain

Pét-Nat of the Year

Rallo Azienda Agricola, La Maggiore Pétillant Pét-Nat 2024, Sicily, Italy

Port of the Year

Kopke Colheita Tawny 1987, Cima-Corgo, Douro, Portugal

Maderia Wine of the Year

Justino's Madeira Terrantez 30 Year Old 0, Portugal

Joint Overall Wines of the Year

Mulline Vintners, Sutherlands Creek Pinot Noir 2022, Geelong, Victoria, Australia /

Siddùra, Bèru Vermentino di Gallura 2023, Sardinia, Italy





All medals winning wines and trophy wines are now on the dedicated Sommelier Wine Awards website (sommelierwineawards.com) and we will soon be announcing the Merchant and Producer Awards in Harpers Wine & Spirit’s July print and digital issues too.





