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Entries for Harpers Design Awards 2026 now open

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  09 July, 2026

The Harpers Design Awards 2026 are now open to all drinks brands and design agencies looking to highlight the presentation and functionality of their products in a wide range of categories.

The annual awards – which are judged by a panel of experts from the design world and the trade – celebrate the very best design in the industry, from eye-catching labels to innovative packaging.

They spotlight the importance of great design in a market that remains increasingly competitive, where it can help brands stand out, connect with consumers and influence buying decisions.

The awards reward the innovation and expertise that go into crafting these eye-catching solutions, with appropriateness to target channels and ability to meet the demands of modern consumers both considered.

The deadline for entries is 1 September 2026, with categories including Best Product Range, Best Individual Product and Best Redesign, along with a Design Agency of the Year award.

For more information, or to enter now, please click here.




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