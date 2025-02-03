Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Sommelier Wine Awards deadline fast approaches

By Hamish Graham
Published:  03 February, 2025

The Sommelier Wine Awards extended deadline for wine submissions ends tomorrow, Tuesday 4 February.

The competition, with a sole focus on wines aimed at the on-trade, sees many of the UK’s top sommelier and on-trade figures team up in its judging week beginning Tuesday 1 April. The deadline for submitting samples to the competition is Monday 17 February.

Gold, Silver, Bronze and Commended awards are up for grabs from the judging panel, chaired by Isa Bal MS, and with panel chairs including Anastasios Karakasis, head of wine at Bacchanalia and Maria Cintoli, head sommelier at Gravetye Manor. There are also awards for standout performers including a critics choice award, as well as fine, essential and house wine of the year trophies.

The event owner, BCB (formerly Bar Convent Berlin), is also taking its events offerings on the road with its BCB London roadshow, which will visit six UK cities in the coming months. This is in anticipation of its flagship BCB London event (previously Imbibe Live) taking place 30 June-1 July.

Jack Sotti, BCB London brand ambassador, is hopeful the roadshow events can help forge connections across the UK’s bar trade.

He said: “BCB London is not just for bar professionals from the English capital but aims to bring together the entire hospitality community from across the whole of the UK and Ireland. With the BCB London Roadshow, we have the opportunity to reach everyone in the industry more effectively.”

The educational events which will include a line-up of well-known speakers and bar professionals, will take place in Manchester on 24 February, Edinburgh on 25 February, Birmingham on 24 March, Cardiff on 25 March, Dublin on 31 March and Belfast on 1 April.

To learn more about the Sommelier Wine Awards and its upcoming deadlines visit here.

To find out more about the BCB London roadshow you can visit their website here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Hallgarten takes stock of growth having...

Old Vine Registry surpasses 4,000 entries

The Wine Barn marks 25th anniversary wit...

Cooke takes Thistledown out of Alliance

Buckingham Schenk welcomes new MD

67 Pall Mall announces new campaign for...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95