Sommelier Wine Awards deadline fast approaches

By Hamish Graham

The Sommelier Wine Awards extended deadline for wine submissions ends tomorrow, Tuesday 4 February.

The competition, with a sole focus on wines aimed at the on-trade, sees many of the UK’s top sommelier and on-trade figures team up in its judging week beginning Tuesday 1 April. The deadline for submitting samples to the competition is Monday 17 February.

Gold, Silver, Bronze and Commended awards are up for grabs from the judging panel, chaired by Isa Bal MS, and with panel chairs including Anastasios Karakasis, head of wine at Bacchanalia and Maria Cintoli, head sommelier at Gravetye Manor. There are also awards for standout performers including a critics choice award, as well as fine, essential and house wine of the year trophies.

Read more: American whiskey shipments brought forward to protect against tariffs

The event owner, BCB (formerly Bar Convent Berlin), is also taking its events offerings on the road with its BCB London roadshow, which will visit six UK cities in the coming months. This is in anticipation of its flagship BCB London event (previously Imbibe Live) taking place 30 June-1 July.

Jack Sotti, BCB London brand ambassador, is hopeful the roadshow events can help forge connections across the UK’s bar trade.

He said: “BCB London is not just for bar professionals from the English capital but aims to bring together the entire hospitality community from across the whole of the UK and Ireland. With the BCB London Roadshow, we have the opportunity to reach everyone in the industry more effectively.”

The educational events which will include a line-up of well-known speakers and bar professionals, will take place in Manchester on 24 February, Edinburgh on 25 February, Birmingham on 24 March, Cardiff on 25 March, Dublin on 31 March and Belfast on 1 April.

To learn more about the Sommelier Wine Awards and its upcoming deadlines visit here.

To find out more about the BCB London roadshow you can visit their website here.







