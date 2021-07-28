Bar Convent Berlin returns following Global Bar Week digital team-up

By Jo Gilbert

Bar Convent Berlin (BCB) is set once again to be a standalone, in-person event when it returns to Germany’s capital this year in its brand new home.

The famous bar show will finally take place in the Exhibition Centre Berlin from the 11 – 13 October 2021, one year after it was first meant to relocate, following the effects of Covid.

BCB was meant to relocate from its long-standing home of the Station Berlin to an even bigger site 2020, in the exhibition halls around the base of the Funkturm radio tower at Berlin ExpoCenter City.

However, due to Covid, BCB went online for the first time in 2020 as BCB Pouring Digital. It formed part of a week-long digital event that also included BCB Brooklyn, BCB São Paulo and Imbibe Live, known as Global Bar Week (12 – 18 October).

At the end of last year’s international digital event, BCB director Petra Lassahn said: “We are proud of what we have created together. In an exceptional year, we have opened up new paths for the future with the digital platform. The offering was very valuable for our participants, especially in the current crisis. Digital trade fairs cannot replace live shows, but this year they have given us the opportunity to come together as an industry, across all countries and continents, despite the pandemic.”

With the return to a physical event, the BCB team is now looking to push ahead with its new City Life Spirits concept, which was originally planned for last year.

Following the international focus in 2020, the concept is rooted in the spirits landscape of Berlin, Lassahn said: “The BCB and Berlin are inseparable for us, and this new concept will unify the show and the city’s character, bringing Berlin’s urban spirit to the exhibition halls.”

For 2021, organisers are promising a hygiene-orientated event via clearly designated stands and slightly reduced number of visitors.

Approximately 200 exhibitors will be in attendance and must be vaccinated or tested.

















