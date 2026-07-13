Hollywood actor turned winemaker Sam Neill passes away

By Andrew Catchpole

Sam Neill, best known for his roles in the Jurassic Park films but also much respected in the trade for his Two Paddocks wines, has died “suddenly and unexpectedly”, according to reports by the BBC and others.

Aged 78, Neill was diagnosed with non-hodgkins lymphoma in 2022, but had announced he was clear of the blood cancer earlier this year after ongoing courses of treatment.

While the Jurassic Park blockbusters firmly established Neill’s fame, as a versatile actor he also had roles in films such as The Piano and, closer to his Irish roots, as a Belfast police chief in the Peaky Blinders series.

For wine lovers, however, and especially Pinot-philes, a high point came in 1993, when Neill set up his Two Paddocks winery in New Zealand’s Central Otago, going on to impress the trade and consumers alike with his dedication to producing high quality Pinot Noirs.

The actor turned winemaker told Harpers during a trip to Central Otago that, given a choice between Hollywood and making wine on his estate, it would “definitely be winemaking” – highlighting an unusually strong commitment to the craft in a world where many with fame simply like the idea of owning a wine estate.

Two Paddocks went on to win many accolades, including two golds at the International Wine Challenge in 2014, having earlier told then editor Richard Siddle that: “...wine is about personality and conversation.

“It's about falling in love and living life to the full. It's not an academic thing. You absolutely have to be rigorously disciplined within the confines of the winery.”

Moreover, Neill was clear in his view that there is too much “pomposity” and “pretentiousness” surrounding wine, believing in a grounded approach to both winemaking and the communication of wine.

This philosophy was clearly reflected in the way that he approached his own production of quality wine and his interaction with those who met and tasted with the actor. It was also clear to all who visited Central Otago that Neill was very much part of the local winemaking scene.

A statement released by Sam Neill’s family said: "It is with immense sadness that the whānau [extended family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia.”







Image: Sam Neill, from the Two Paddocks website









