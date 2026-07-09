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Three-year campaign highlighting Iberian wines launches in the UK

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  09 July, 2026

Celebrate the Diversity, a new three-year campaign aimed at raising awareness for Spanish and Portuguese wines has launched across the UK market.

Organised by the Spanish Wine Interprofessional Organisation (OIVE) and the Interprofessional Association of the Portuguese Wine Industry (ViniPortugal), and backed by EU funding, the initiative will look to promote wines protected by European quality regulations.

Within this specific focus on PDO and PGI wines – which it emphasised guarantee authenticity, origin and production standards – the campaign will highlight the diversity of the wines produced across both countries.

Together, Spain and Portugal contain the largest vineyard area in the world, which is home to hundreds of indigenous grape varieties, a wide variety of terroirs and microclimates and a long-standing heritage of winemaking expertise.

The UK was selected as a target market due to the maturity of its wine culture and what the campaign called “the growing consumer interest in sustainability, origin and authenticity”.

Commenting on the campaign, Susana García, the general director of the OIVE, said: “The UK is one of the world's most dynamic and influential wine markets, with consumers and professionals who increasingly value authenticity, sustainability and quality.

“Through Celebrate the Diversity, we want to showcase the breadth and richness of Spanish and Portuguese wines and help wine lovers discover the treasures yet to be found in these territories.”

During the next three years, the campaign will engage with wine professionals, the on-trade, the media and consumers, using educational and experiential activities that are aimed at improving understanding of both Spanish and Portuguese wines.

These will include trade tastings, educational workshops, hosted events and press trips to wine-producing regions.

President of ViniPortugal, Frederico Falcão, added: “Spain and Portugal share a remarkable winemaking heritage, but they also offer extraordinary diversity.

“This campaign will provide UK trade with the knowledge and inspiration needed to explore the many different wine regions, styles and quality wines our countries have to offer.”

For more information, you can visit the campaign website here.

Image Credit: WikiImages on Pixabay




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