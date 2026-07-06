Sommelier Wine Awards 2026: Top merchants and producers revealed

By Andrew Catchpole

In addition to the outstanding selection of trophy, gold, silver and bronze medal wines at this year’s Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA), our winning producers and distributors are also now revealed.

These are the importers/distributors and winemaking estates whose entries – carefully weighted and adjusted to reflect the number and types of medals gained against volume of entries – singled them out as particularly impressive purveyors of quality wines for the on-trade.

A merchant or producer award in any of our categories is no mean feat, given the high bar set by SWA entries generally, with this sommelier-judged competition being exacting in its verdict on each and every sample under consideration.

Thus, to accrue accolade at SWA as a winning merchant or producer suggests a portfolio or range that is superbly aligned with the high requirements of the modern restaurant and hospitality world in the UK.

Run by Harpers, in partnership with BCB London, SWA is the pre-eminent competition of its type, judged by sommeliers and senior on-trade buyers, for sommeliers and on-trade buyers, featuring wines that are only available to hospitality operators.

Congratulations from the Harpers team to all of our Sommelier Wine Awards 2026 winners, and to see the full list of merchant and producer heroes, click here, or visit the dedicated SWA website at www.sommelierwineawards.com for these plus our trophy, gold, silver and bronze medals.







