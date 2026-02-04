Subscriber login Close [x]
Reminder: Two weeks to enter Sommelier Wine Awards 2026

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  04 February, 2026

There is now only two weeks left to enter wines to be judged at the Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) 2026.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday 17 February, with judging taking place in Spring.

The SWA is the only entirely on-trade focused wine competition in the UK, making it an important opportunity for producers and wines looking to raise their profile in hospitality.

With a panel of judges made up of professionals – including Master Sommeliers and Masters of Wine – who either serve or buy wine in the on-trade, the rigorous judging process ensures that results are relevant to buyers looking for list-enhancing wines.

Competing wines are blind tasted by category, and then judged on versatility, typicity, personality, food-friendliness and value for money.

The event offers the possibility of winning a variety of awards, including gold, silver and bronze medals, along with category-specific medals, such as By the Glass, Critics’ Choice and Pub & Bar.

Trophies will also be handed out for Wines of the Year.

All the results will be published in full on the SWA website – where they are available year-round – while higher medal winners will also feature in Harpers, in both the print and digital editions.

To enter your wines for SWA 2026, please visit the Sommelier Wine Awards website here.





