Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Reminder: Sommelier Wine Awards 2026 open for entries

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  15 December, 2025

With the on-trade now in full swing over the lead up to what we hope is a fruitful Christmas, a reminder that the Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) 2026 is open for entries.

The deadline for entry is 17 February, with the judging following in Spring.

As the only wine competition in the UK that is entirely on-trade focused, the SWA is an important opportunity for wines wanting to raise their profile in the hospitality sector.

Rigorous judging ensures that results are relevant to buyers looking to enhance their lists – competing wines are blind tasted by category, and then evaluated on versatility, typicity, personality, food-friendliness and value for money.

The panel of judges is made up of professionals who serve or buy wine for the on-trade, including Master Sommeliers and Masters of Wine, guaranteeing the merit of the results.

Up for grabs are a variety of awards, including Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, along with category-specific medals, such as By the Glass, Critics’ Choice and Pub & Bar.

Trophies will also be awarded for the Wines of the Year.

All results will be published in full on the SWA website, where they are available to view year-round and higher medal winners will feature in Harpers, both in print and digital editions.

To enter your wines for SWA 2026, please visit the Sommelier Wine Awards website here.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Bibendum and Matthew Clark unveil their...

Italy’s entire food culture gains UNESCO...

Alliance sees fine wine sales surge afte...

Gen Z turning away from Dry Jan

BA first class set to introduce Sugrue S...

Report: Champagne highs and lows in 2025

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95