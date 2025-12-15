Reminder: Sommelier Wine Awards 2026 open for entries

By Harpers Editorial team

With the on-trade now in full swing over the lead up to what we hope is a fruitful Christmas, a reminder that the Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) 2026 is open for entries.

The deadline for entry is 17 February, with the judging following in Spring.

As the only wine competition in the UK that is entirely on-trade focused, the SWA is an important opportunity for wines wanting to raise their profile in the hospitality sector.

Rigorous judging ensures that results are relevant to buyers looking to enhance their lists – competing wines are blind tasted by category, and then evaluated on versatility, typicity, personality, food-friendliness and value for money.

The panel of judges is made up of professionals who serve or buy wine for the on-trade, including Master Sommeliers and Masters of Wine, guaranteeing the merit of the results.

Up for grabs are a variety of awards, including Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, along with category-specific medals, such as By the Glass, Critics’ Choice and Pub & Bar.

Trophies will also be awarded for the Wines of the Year.

All results will be published in full on the SWA website, where they are available to view year-round and higher medal winners will feature in Harpers, both in print and digital editions.

To enter your wines for SWA 2026, please visit the Sommelier Wine Awards website here.









