Breaky Bottom Vineyard put up for sale in move to preserve legacy

By Oliver Catchpole

Breaky Bottom Vineyard has been put on the market for £4,000,000 following founder Peter Hall’s death last October, in a move that looks to safeguard and continue his and his widow Christine’s pioneering work.

Located just two miles from the English Channel, south of Lewes in the South Downs National Park – close to the village of Rodmell – the existing vineyard spans 2.3ha of vines, contained within 6.07ha of farmland.

The vineyard is set deep in a valley, with further shelter from windbreaks to the south, protecting it from tumultuous coastal conditions, and providing an ideal microclimate for vine growing – with the proximity to the sea minimising the risk of frosts in spring.

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The sale will include a significant library of wines from 2009 to 2025; the farmstead (which has been expanded and modernised over the years); a well-established garden with a carp pool; and outbuildings including a listed Sussex flint barn built in 1827.

Hall’s youngest son, Toby, has been stewarding the business since his father’s death. Commenting on the sale, he said: “Our dream was to continue the magic that Dad created here, but multiple practical considerations mean that we have now, reluctantly and sadly, accepted that we need to offer the vineyard and farm for sale.

“The future custodian of these precious acres has a wonderful opportunity to build on the Breaky Bottom legacy and to create stories to match those that have lifted and inspired our own lives, and the lives of all those who have driven up and over the Downs to Breaky Bottom

“At Breaky Bottom, we’re deeply proud that Peter (described by writer Andrew Jefford as ‘the father of the contemporary English wine scene’) was a pioneer in this movement. His spirit remains woven into the soil of this valley. We hope his life’s work continues to inspire a new generation of winemakers and enthusiasts.”

A widely-missed figure in the trade, Hall was one of the first winemakers in the UK to produce dry still wines, in contrast to the sweet German-style wines being made at the time.

To that end, in 1974, he planted Müller-Thurgau and Seyval Blanc vines (together with other smaller experimental plantings) in Breaky Bottom’s chalk soils.

Then, when it became clear in the late ‘90s that England’s climate might be best suited for sparkling wines, Hall planted the trio of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Meunier.

Production today centres around two cuvées – one from these classic Champagne varieties, and another from Seyval Blanc (considered the estate’s most distinctive expression).

Throughout his years as a winemaker, his focus was always on quality, with many of the vineyard’s operations carried out by hand, and much of it done by family and friends.

Breaky Bottom wines are currently nationally stocked by The Houses of Parliament, Waitrose, Corney and Barrow, and several top restaurants. In its local area, brewer Harvey’s of Lewes, Butlers Wine Cellar and Middle Farm are all long-term clients.

The sale is being handled by estate agent’s Knight Frank, with more information available on the listing here.

Image Credit – Knight Frank









