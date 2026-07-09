Golden Vines returns to London for sixth edition

By Oliver Catchpole

Leading fine wine and rare spirits awards The Golden Vines is returning to London for its sixth edition this November.

Voted on by thousands of industry professionals from around the world, the awards aim to recognise producers and pioneers “shaping the future of the global fine wine and rare spirits industries”, according to its organisers, Liquid Icons.

Excellence is celebrated across a range of categories, including The World’s Best Fine Wine Producer Award, World’s Best Rising Star Award and the World’s Best Rare Spirit Brand Award.

With the event founded in 2021, the awards have since held editions across the world, in locations including Florence, Paris, Madrid and Miami. Previous winners have included Harlan Estate, Weingut Egon Müller, Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux and Corison.

This year’s edition returns to London, the city where the event was first conceived, bringing together well-known figures working in fine wine, rare spirits, gastronomy and philanthropy for a three-day event taking place across several historic and prestigious venues in the capital.

This includes the inaugural Frédéric Panaïotis La Paulée, hosted at The Old Bailey, an experience inspired by the traditional Burgundian harvest feast, gathering together producers, collectors and guests around one table.

It will conclude with the Golden Vines Awards Gala, which includes the ceremony where the awards are handed out. It will also feature food by acclaimed chef Simon Rogan – the man behind three Michelin-starred L’Enclume.

Additionally, guests at the Gala can participate in the Golden Vines Charity Auction, offering experiences including private vineyard visits, luxury travel experiences and exclusive tastings along with rare bottles from the personal collections of vignerons.

All the proceeds will go towards the Gérard Basset Foundation, which is dedicated to using the wine, spirits and hospitality industries as vehicles for change.

The late Gérard Basset OBE MW MS himself – along with Lewis Chester DipWSET – founded Golden Vines organiser Liquid Icons as a fine wine research and content group.

Chester explained: “We are thrilled to bring The Golden Vines back to London, the city where it all began.

“This year's programme is our most ambitious yet, celebrating excellence while championing the values of community, education and philanthropy that continue to define The Golden Vines.”

Tickets are priced at £10,000 per person, and include full access to the three-day programme, which is taking place from 6-8 November 2026.

They are available upon request here.











