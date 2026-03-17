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Concha y Toro revenue increase driven by premium sales

By Hamish Graham
Published:  17 March, 2026

Chilean wine heavyweight Viña Concha y Toro has seen its overall revenue increase by 1.7% for its 2025 financial year. When zooming in on the wine portion of its business this figure rises to 2.8%.

In response to this financial performance the company’s board is proposing an increased dividend policy – distributing 50% of profits instead of its typical 40%. Additionally, Concha y Toro will undertake a share buyback programme, the equivalent of 3.93% of outstanding shares.

This represents the second year in a row of overall revenue growth. Sales increases were seen across most brands with the flagship Casillero del Diablo range up 2.5%. ‘Premium and above brands’ value sales rose 4.3%, most notably its luxury Don Melchor brand saw an impressive 84.6% boost in 2025. According to the producer, 57.4% of sales now come from the premium and above segment.

Concha y Toro anticipates 28bn Chilean Pesos worth of savings between 2026 and 2027 thanks to “an efficiency and simplification plan”.

CEO at the business, Eduardo Guilisasti, reflected: “During 2025, Viña Concha y Toro demonstrated the strength of its business strategy.

“The robustness of our brand portfolio, the efficiency of our vertically integrated business model, and our extensive international distribution network – both proprietary and through strategic partners – made it possible to achieve positive performance in value sales, despite the challenging environment of the global alcoholic beverages industry and the international economic context marked by high uncertainty and volatility.”

The future outlook will see Guilisasti continue to enhance the company’s premiumisation approach as well as introduce further new products aligned with market trends.

As reported by Harpers, it was announced in February of this year that the company’s European arm VCT Europe had acquired a majority stake in Provence rosé producer, Maison Mirabeau.

Image – Centro del Vino Concha y Toro, Santiago



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