Schenk Family becomes UK off-trade partner for Viña Santa Rita

By Oliver Catchpole

Well-known Chilean wine producer Viña Santa Rita has announced a partnership with distributor Schenk Family, which will now sell its wines into the UK off-trade.

The two businesses align through their values, which encompass quality, sustainability and long-term brand building.

Under the agreement, the distributor – which has extensive experience in the UK off-trade – said it will focus its efforts on developing Santa Rita’s off-trade business “in a sustainable manner” and in a way that reflects consumer preferences.

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Helena Martin, MD of Schenk Family UK, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Viña Santa Rita, a producer with an outstanding reputation and a portfolio that resonates strongly with today’s UK consumers.

“There is a clear alignment between our two companies in terms of values, ambition and approach to the market, and we look forward to working closely together to unlock the full potential of the Santa Rita ranges in the GB off-trade.”

Viña Santa Rita is one of the oldest wineries in Chile (and one of its most acclaimed), having been founded in 1880 in the Maipo Valley.

It owns and sustainably manages over 3,700ha of vineyards (certified by Wines of Chile).

Commenting on the partnership, Lucy Ward, head of GB off-trade for Viña Santa Rita, added: “We are very much looking forward to building on our relationship with Schenk Family in Great Britain.

“Their deep understanding of the GB off-trade and their proven track record in building brands make them an ideal partner for Santa Rita.

“We share a common vision for long-term, sustainable growth, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead as we work together to further strengthen Santa Rita brands' presence in Great Britain.”

Schenk Family was founded in 1893 in Rolle, Switzerland, and has grown to become one of Europe’s largest family-owned wine businesses.

The group – now in its fifth generation of family ownership – operates across Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Germany, the UK and the US.



Pictured (L-R): Javier Bitar, CEO of Santa Rita and Helena Martin, MD of Schenk Family UK









