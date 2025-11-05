Viña Concha y Toro celebrates revenue growth as premium brands drive performance

By James Lawrence

Multinational wine producer Viña Concha y Toro has reported a strong third quarter, unveiling a sales increase of 10% - its eighth consecutive quarter of growth.

According to the firm, strong performance was driven by continued expansion in its premium and high-end brands, consistent with its long-term premiumisation strategy.

Wines sales grew by over 10% in value and 4.4% in volume, supported by the premiumisation drive, new product launches, and favourable exchange rates.

Among the standout performers was Don Melchor – sales more than doubled in the third quarter, up 119.4%. They have risen 159.4% for the year-to-date.

Eduardo Guilisasti, CEO of Viña Concha y Toro, commented: “This performance reflects our ability to anticipate market trends and the excellence of a team that, with vision and resilience, continues to successfully adapt to a challenging global environment. It is a clear demonstration of the consistency and strength of Concha y Toro’s business model.

“This achievement is not only a source of pride for Viña Concha y Toro and its commitment to excellence, but also a significant milestone for the Chilean wine industry.”

The company also recorded strong sales growth across international markets, supported by its global distribution network of 12 offices.

“In this context, sales grew by 7.7% in the United Kingdom, 14.3% in the United States, 28.1% in Brazil, and 11.6% in Mexico,” added Guilisasti, noting that it demonstrated “the effectiveness of our global expansion strategy and the consistent recognition of our brands.”

The business, headquartered in Santiago, owns more than 12,000 hectares of vineyards, with holdings in Chile, Argentina, and the US.

