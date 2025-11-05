Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Viña Concha y Toro celebrates revenue growth as premium brands drive performance

By James Lawrence
Published:  05 November, 2025

Multinational wine producer Viña Concha y Toro has reported a strong third quarter, unveiling a sales increase of 10% - its eighth consecutive quarter of growth.

According to the firm, strong performance was driven by continued expansion in its premium and high-end brands, consistent with its long-term premiumisation strategy.

Wines sales grew by over 10% in value and 4.4% in volume, supported by the premiumisation drive, new product launches, and favourable exchange rates.

Among the standout performers was Don Melchor – sales more than doubled in the third quarter, up 119.4%. They have risen 159.4% for the year-to-date.

Eduardo Guilisasti, CEO of Viña Concha y Toro, commented: “This performance reflects our ability to anticipate market trends and the excellence of a team that, with vision and resilience, continues to successfully adapt to a challenging global environment. It is a clear demonstration of the consistency and strength of Concha y Toro’s business model.

“This achievement is not only a source of pride for Viña Concha y Toro and its commitment to excellence, but also a significant milestone for the Chilean wine industry.”

The company also recorded strong sales growth across international markets, supported by its global distribution network of 12 offices.

“In this context, sales grew by 7.7% in the United Kingdom, 14.3% in the United States, 28.1% in Brazil, and 11.6% in Mexico,” added Guilisasti, noting that it demonstrated “the effectiveness of our global expansion strategy and the consistent recognition of our brands.”

The business, headquartered in Santiago, owns more than 12,000 hectares of vineyards, with holdings in Chile, Argentina, and the US.

It has been certified B Corporation since 2021.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Bollinger hit English producer with lega...

Research highlights viticultural value o...

Lay & Wheeler announces partnership with...

Campari Group reports earnings growth wi...

IWC Champion Sparkling Wine goes to England

Campari-owner sees €1.3bn seized due to...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year
Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95