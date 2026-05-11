Matthew Clark and Bibendum finalise full merger

By Oliver Catchpole

C&C Group has today announced the merger of distributors Matthew Clark and Bibendum into a single entity – Matthew Clark Bibendum (MCB).

The move will bring together both businesses’ teams into one whole, allowing them to simplify customer engagement and provide dedicated wine specialists across the country, along with combining their ranges into one master list.

This is intended to streamline the service that MCB will offer to customers, providing what C&C Group called “the trusted service, reliability and value of Matthew Clark, enhanced by Bibendum’s deep wine knowledge and category leadership”.

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The removal of internal barriers also aims to create clearer routes to market, stronger collaborations with customers and more effective partnerships.

Matthew Clark and Bibendum customers will continue to be served through separate routes-to-market until the summer, when MCB will be fully implemented.

Rob Sandall, C&C Group’s England and Wales sales director, explained: “Bringing Matthew Clark and Bibendum together is a confident step forward for our customer proposition by simplifying how we operate, removing unnecessary duplication and unlocking the full potential of our range, expertise and scale.

“At a time when hospitality is under real pressure, our focus is on delivering value, quality and service, and on building a strong, sustainable business for the long term. MCB will be a true partner for customers, and our team of passionate, experienced specialists will be on hand to help them grow and navigate ever-changing consumer needs with a range ready to meet every occasion.”

According to C&C, MCB will offer a full-market view and access to the “widest customer opportunity in the UK on-trade”.

Gillian Murray, C&C Group’s director of commercial procurement added: “The creation of MCB strengthens our position and our focus lies in growing the business while delivering the best possible service to our customers.

“The enhanced new range coupled with our experienced team brings an exciting offering to our suppliers and customers and we are looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.”

C&C Group purchased Matthew Clark and Bibendum (along with other subsidiaries from Conviviality) in April 2018.









