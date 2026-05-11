Harpers Top 50 Sommeliers 2026 listing is open for nominations

By Andrew Catchpole

Our annual Harpers Top 50 Sommeliers feature celebrates the best in the somm world, focusing in on the professionalism and talent shown by those behind many of the great wine and drinks offers we are lucky enough to have in restaurants and hotels across the UK.

The deadline for nominations is 5 June, following which a long list will be compiled for consideration by our judging panel, with the results unveiled later this summer.

Nominating is straightforward; you can nominate up to three sommeliers, adding comments as to why you believe they are worthy of consideration for inclusion on the Top 50 Sommeliers list.

We are also delighted to welcome back our sponsor, Laurent Perrier Grand Siécle, which will be helping us celebrate the Top 50 Sommelier listing this year.

To nominate your choices for Top 50 Sommeliers, click here.







