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Importers say French wine category benefiting from drive to premiumisation

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  29 June, 2026

Speaking to Harpers, leading importers said that French wines have continued to perform strongly in the UK, with the category benefiting from several ongoing trends – including premiumisation.

As has been consistently reported, consumers appear to be drinking ‘less but better’, moderating their alcohol intake while moving towards higher quality tipples.

French wines have been well placed to capitalise on this, with James Dainty, business unit controller at Lanchester Wines, explaining that this is because France “naturally occupies a premium position in many categories”.

He added: “France remains the benchmark for many classic grape varieties. If you think about ‘international varieties’, many drinkers still associate the very best expressions with their French heartlands.”

In the on-trade especially, this ‘classic’ perception has had benefits beyond consumer demand for premium drinks.

For instance, Beth Pearce MW and Felipe Carvallo, respectively head of buying and head of trade sales at Flint Wines, told Harpers that “when people have less disposable income it makes sense that they might opt for a safer option over something unknown and experimental”.

The continued rise of rosé – one of the only still wine categories to see growth in 2025, as Harpers reported – has also been a boon for France, with Provence still dominating the category.

Other regions have also come into their own, with Tom Ashworth, CEO at Yapp Brothers Wine Merchants, adding that: “France is well set up to seize this opportunity, with not just the success of Provençal rosé but Languedoc, Roussillon and Loire all producing varied and high-quality bottles at sensible prices.”

Despite the generally positive attitude amongst importers, there were also a few doubts raised about longer-term demand.

Simon Taylor, the owner of Stone, Vine & Sun, thinks that “French market share here will continue to decline for two reasons”.

These are: higher cost inflation in France that in other nations; and the fact that older consumers who “used to drive to France on holiday, knew their favourite appellations and have great loyalty to the wines are inevitably drinking less and dying out,” he says.

More from Harpers’ interviews with importers will be available in the France Report in the upcoming (July) issue of the magazine.







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