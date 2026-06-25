Hallgarten expands premium Greek portfolio

By Oliver Catchpole

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has announced the addition of two Greek producers – Ktima Dio Ipsi and Mikro Ktima Titos – to its portfolio, further strengthening its broad Hellenic offering.

Both producers are under of the ownership of well-known winemaking duo Vangelis Gerovassiliou and Vassilis Tsaktsarlis of Ktima Biblia Chora (a state-of-the-art organic estate). The wines from this parent estate are already imported by Hallgarten.

The first new addition, Ktima Dio Ipsi, is a 14.5ha organic vineyard situated in Ilia in the northwestern Peloponnese. It was founded by Christos Kokkalis – a pharmacist by profession – who planted a small vineyard with mainly Cabernet Sauvignon, spanning two facing slopes of various altitudes.

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Gerovassiliou and Tsaktsarlis took over in 2014, with an ambition to continue the legacy of crafting distinctive wines (such as the estates acclaimed Trilogia wine).

The other estate, Mikro Ktima Titos, is located at the foot of the Paiko mountain range in Central Macedonia. It consists of 4ha of vines meticulously planted along the banks of the River Sirios by Titos Eftychidis in 1972, who went on to develop a close friendship with Gerovassiliou.

The winemaker was eventually granted stewardship over the estate by Eftychidis wife Angeliki after his death, leading to its acquisition by Ktima Biblia Chora in 2018.

Under their leadership, it has established a significant presence in Goumenissa, dedicated to producing exceptional wines showcasing the terroir of the region.

Commenting on the new partnership, Tsaktsarlis and Gerovassiliou said: “We are delighted to further develop our successful partnership with Hallgarten & Novum Wines through the introduction of wines from Ktima Dio Ipsi and Mikro Ktima Titos.

“These are two distinct, family-run wineries that express the character of their respective Greek regions, while sharing the winemaking signature of Ktima Biblia Chora.

“We are pleased to bring an even broader expression of contemporary Greek wine to the UK market with three new wines, showcasing the diversity of Greece’s indigenous varieties, unique terroirs and rich winemaking heritage.”

The new wines, available exclusively through the Hallgarten, include: the Dialogos White (Kydonitsa-Assyrtiko) and Dialogos Red (Agiorgitiko-Syrah) from Ktima Dio Ipsi; and Goumenissa Red (Xinomavro-Negoska) from Mikro Ktima Titos.

Steve Daniel, wine development director for Hallgarten, added: “As a lifelong supporter of Greek wine, I am exceptionally proud to welcome Ktima Dio Ipsi and Mikro Ktima Titos to the Hallgarten portfolio.

“These two estates perfectly illustrate the extraordinary diversity of Greek terroir, from the world-class expressions of the Peloponnese terroir at Ktima Dio Ipsi, to the historic, indigenous varietals championed at Mikro Ktima Titos in PDO Goumenissa.”

Operators from the hospitality and retail sectors will have the opportunity to try the wines at Hallgarten’s upcoming Greece Uncorked with Steve Daniel tasting, taking place in early July.





Pictured L-R: Vangelis Gerovassiliou and Vassilis Tsaktsarlis













