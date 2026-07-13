Greek wines rising from obscurity

You might call it the Greek paradox – how a tiny wine-producing country with under 1.3% of the world’s vineyard area and a mere 10% of Spain’s – managed to captivate the world-weary seen-it-all before British wine trade. With sales of most wines falling, importers are tripping over themselves to go Greek, especially if they make good Assyrtiko, the variety that has hitherto led the invasion. According to the Greek Wine Federation, wine exports to the UK in 2025 saw a 6.7% increase in value and a 3.4% increase in volume, to reach €7.6m (£6.6m).
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.