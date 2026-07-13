Greek wines rising from obscurity

By Justin Keay

You might call it the Greek paradox – how a tiny wine-producing country with under 1.3% of the world’s vineyard area and a mere 10% of Spain’s – managed to captivate the world-weary seen-it-all before British wine trade. With sales of most wines falling, importers are tripping over themselves to go Greek, especially if they make good Assyrtiko, the variety that has hitherto led the invasion. According to the Greek Wine Federation, wine exports to the UK in 2025 saw a 6.7% increase in value and a 3.4% increase in volume, to reach €7.6m (£6.6m).