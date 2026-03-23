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New packaging innovation aims to cut EPR fees and boost sustainability

By James Lawrence
Published:  23 March, 2026

Croxsons, a B-Corp certified firm that supplies glass packaging for the food and drink sector, has launched a lightweight glass packaging solution, Rightweight®.

The 150-year-old, family-owned business said that the innovation focuses on engineering bottles and jars to eliminate unnecessary material while maintaining strength, functionality, and premium presentation, helping businesses to reduce Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) costs.

According to Croxsons, the technology can reduce glass weight by up to 30%, improving recyclability and lowering the volume of packaging entering the waste stream.

The company has already launched a 330ml Rightweight® ‘Mountain’ soft drinks bottle, “delivering a 9.5% weight reduction per bottle and offering potentially significant reductions in EPR fees.”

Meanwhile, a 700ml spirits bottle branded as 'Apollo' has also benefited from the Rightweight® technology, “with its weight being dramatically reduced from 575g per bottle to 400g. The Rightweight® standard will be applied across a range of Croxsons’ products over the coming months.”

Croxsons added that the Rightweight® standard will be rolled out across a broader range of its portfolio in the coming months.

Tim Croxson, CEO of Croxsons, said: “Rightweight® is more than just lightweighting products; it reflects our approach to bottle and jar design by creating packaging that is engineered to be exactly what it needs to be.”

“As well as delivering a balance between aesthetics, performance, and presentation, and increasingly between sustainability and practicality, it also helps reduce material use without sacrificing performance, ensures compatibility with high-speed filling operations, and gives customers the reassurance of quality and authenticity.”




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