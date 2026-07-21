Vintners’ Company announces Ian Harris as 531st master

Ian Harris MBE has been announced as the 531st master of the Worshipful Company of Vintners, marking the beginning of his year in the leadership role.

In this position, he will represent and promote the values of the Company throughout the coming year, supporting its work in the wine trade; education; charitable giving; and ‘fellowship’.

Harris has worked in the wine trade for almost 50 years, serving as the chief executive of the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) from 2002 to 2022 – taking it through significant international growth.

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The Vinters’ has a particularly long-standing relationship with WSET, having helped to established it back in 1969, and continuing to support its commitment to wine education.

The new master was awarded an MBE in 2018 for services to the wine and spirits industries and continues to play an active role across the sector through his work with charitable and educational institutions.

Commenting on his new role, he said: “It is a tremendous honour to serve as Master of the Vintners’ Company and I look forward to representing the Company over the coming year and working with fellow members, our excellent internal team, the City of London Corporation and other partners. I am particularly looking forward to the many wine industry events which will take place during my year.”

Harris succeeds Richard Wilson MBE, whose year as master finished following the traditional Installation Ceremony at Vintners’ Hall.

The Vintners’ Company is one of the oldest of the City of London’s Great Twelve Livery Companies, with origins going back to the medieval wine trade – it first received a royal charter in 1363.

It has maintained a close relationship with the wine trade for more than 650 years, offering support to WSET, the Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) and scholarships and bursaries that encourage excellence in the industry.

The Vintners’ also works closely with charities such as The Drinks Trust, with which it helps to promote education, wellbeing and professional development across the sector.















