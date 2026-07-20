Champagne tackles the climate crisis

By Jaq Bayles

Rooted as it is in a long history of tradition, governed by strict production rules and regarded as a timeless symbol of wealth and luxury, Champagne’s relationship to innovation is probably not the first thing that springs to mind when the corks are popping. But the reality is that the region has been a pioneering force over the centuries in both the vineyards and the wineries, and probably never more so than now as it battles its worst enemy since phylloxera – climate change.